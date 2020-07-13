JAM launches affordable true wireless buds for both work and working out

JAM has updated its earphone range with the TWS Athlete (£49.99) and TWS Exec (£69.99), two affordable 'everyday' options for folks who want the freedom of true wireless buds without the hefty price tag. Both the Athlete and the Exec retail for well under £100 and offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, although there are some key differences. As you might've guessed, the Athlete is designed for gym heads who like to break a sweat, and features an IPX5 rated sweat-resistant design, 6-hour on-board battery life, and over-ear hooks for a secure fit. The Exec, meanwhile, is geared towards nine-to-fivers and offers 8 hours of on-board playtime, dual microphones for crystal clear voice calls, an IPX4 rated weather-resistant design, and smart touch controls.