Jabra expands sports range with durable Elite Active 45e bluetooth earbuds

Headphone maker Jabra has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds for those mad people who love fitness more than life itself. Yeah, we're talking about you! The new Elite Active 45e (£90) are finally shipping after being unveiled at CES 2019, and promise to deliver long-term comfort (thanks to an improved earhook design), nine hours of battery life, waterproof durability, and top-notch audio quality. Whether you're a veteran runner, hardcore cyclist, gym junkie, or somebody who's just starting out, the new Elites are an affordable pair of hands-free buds that should suit a variety of fitness regimes. They even support one-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, letting you control your devices hands-free when you're in the zone. Winner winner.