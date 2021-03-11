Huawei FreeBuds 4i offer noise-cancelling and 10-hour battery for just £80

If you’re not careful it’s very easy to spend £250 on a pair of true wireless earbuds. For that you’ll get absolutely top-notch active noise-cancelling and enough battery to get you through most of Steely Dan’s flawless back catalogue without having to recharge, but Huawei reckons it’s got a better offer. The new FreeBuds 4i cost just £79.99 and without the ANC turned on will last a full 10 hours – that’s enough for everything from Can’t Buy a Thrill to Everything Must Go, plus the two live albums and some compilations with a chunk of battery to spare. Chuck in what’s stored in the case and you’ve got a total of 22 hours. Activate the ANC and it drops to 7.5 hours per charge, but that’s still more than enough for a big dose of Dan. If you get caught out, a 10-minute quick-charge also gets you up and running for four hours. The 4i’s 10mm drivers should keep things sounding smooth, while the gesture controls and ‘Awareness Mode’ are on hand to stop you getting totally lost in your own little jazz-rock world. Now all you need to do is work out what you’re going to spend all that money you’ve saved on.