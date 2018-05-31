HP’s OMEN Mindframe headset keeps your ears cool when your gaming sessions heat up

When deep into a gaming session, a pair of cans clamped to your bonce, your ears tend to get a bit toasty. HP wants to banish such discomfort to gaming hell, alongside Atari joysticks and Night Trap, through the OMEN by HP Mindframe Headset (£TBC). Due in the second half of 2018, this headset solves the problem of hot ears by way of active earcup cooling technology. According to HP, a thermoelectric device inside the earcup conducts heat from the acoustic chamber towards the outside. This is combined with a reportedly pillow-like luxurious fit, DTS Headphone:X and 7.1 virtual surround sound, and a noise-cancelling unidirectional mic with instant mute when it’s flipped up. That little lot should keep you cool in even the toughest gaming scenarios.