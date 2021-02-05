House of Marley cutting 25% off its audio products this weekend

Bob Marley would have turned 76 on 6 February, and House of Marley – the eco-conscious audio brand inspired by the music legend’s legacy – is marking the occasion by offering 25% off its entire product line over the weekend. The company uses sustainable materials in its products (including reclaimed hemp – of which Bob would doubtless approve) and since 2017 has planted almost 200,000 trees through the One Tree Planted initiative. Products you might want to use the discount on include the bamboo-based Stir It Up turntable (pictured), which comes in a full wireless flavour and features USB recording, or the Bag of Riddim 2 portable Bluetooth speaker, which comes with its own built-in travel case and shoulder strap – perfect for any post-lockdown beach trips this summer. Use the code “BOB76” when making a purchase through the House of Marley site to satisfy your soul and get your discount.