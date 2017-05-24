Helloear Pro is a liquid metal headphone for stage-divers

Custom-made headphones are nothing new – the noise-isolation and comfort benefits of a snugly-fitting earpiece are pretty self-evident – but Helloear has taken things to a ridiculously luxe level with its new Wonderland Pro earbuds (from US$2499). 3D printed based on a scan of your ear, each bud is composed of silver alloy with either platinum or rose gold plated on top, which basically makes it a piece of jewellery in our book – albeit one that also pumps some rocking jams right into your brain. Designed with professional performers in mind, it comes with either six or 12 drivers and promises top notch audio quality.