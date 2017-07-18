Fender’s two new Bluetooth speakers will amp up your tunes

From Kurt Cobain to Patti Smith, Fender’s guitars and amps are owned by music legends. With the launch of its Newport and Monterey Bluetooth speakers you can now join their company, kind of. Designed with musos in mind, both speakers have an array of authentic plating, knobs and sockets to goggle at, and hook up to your smartphone for instant playback through Spotify, Tidal and the like. As the smaller of the pair, the portable Newport (£190) offers 12 hours' battery life and a handy 30W of amplification through its two full-range drivers and one tweeter. It’s the mains-powered Monterey (£300) that’s really reignited our rockstar fantasies though, with its more traditional-styling, dual 5-inch woofers, two 1-inch tweeters, and a handy 120W of power. We'd best dust off those air guitar skills before it arrives in Stuff HQ.