Denon expands 600 Series with affordable CD Player and Bluetooth-compatible amplifier

Audio specialist Denon has expanded its 2-channel portfolio with the launch of the 600 Series, a new range comprising the PMA-600NE (£349) integrated amplifier and the DCD-600NE CD player (£249). The amplifier is designed to eliminate interference while delivering top-notch sound, and uses Denon's Advanced High Current single push-pull circuit power amplification tech to churn out 70 Watts of power-per-channel. It also supports bluetooth streaming via a 24-bit/192kHz digital-to-analogue converter that should up the ante when it comes to the quality of your digital files. As for the CD player, the 600NE supports CD, CD-R/RW, MP3 and WMA formats, and comes equipped with Denon AL32 Processing technology that'll help ensure your discs sound stunning. Power transformers fitted right above the insulators should also help prevent unwanted vibrations, while layered circuit boards and shorter circuits will work to reduce interference and create clearer audio signals. The fresh-faced pair will launch this September, so you'll be able to grab 'em both soon enough.