The Crown is a 360-degree Bluetooth speaker that doubles as an ice bucket

The people behind The Crown ($169) say their Bluetooth speaker can turn any place into a music venue. And they appear to have taken that quite literally, since the 360-degree speaker augments its 41W output with reactive RGB mood-lighting. But that’s not the oddest bit, because The Crown’s hollow form is fully insulated against hot and cold. This means you can bung your tat in it during a day at the beach, or turn it into an ice bucket to cool your drinks, all without affecting sound quality. The underside will even glow in the dark when lifted up, helping you find your own feet, late into the night, when you’ve had one too many of those beers.