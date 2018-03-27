Cambridge Audio marks 50th birthday with no-compromise Edge hi-fi

Brit hi-fi stalwart Cambridge Audio celebrates its 50th birthday this year – and what better way to mark the occasion than to release its best-performing bits of hardware yet? That’s the idea behind Edge (available June, from £2,500), a three-product system designed with “sonic merit” front and centre. What does that mean? It means it took nine people three years to engineer, with every component picked in blind auditions to ensure that performance took precedence over concerns like cost and specs. According to Cambridge Audio, engineering tweaks like a short signal path make the sound quality out of this world, while built-in Chromecast, Spotify Connect and AirPlay add some modern-day convenience to the mix.