Buchla adds MIDI and CV control to its classic Easel Command / 208c synth

Buchla has updated its Easel Command / 208c modular analog synthesiser ($2,599) with a swathe of new features that promise to take things up a notch. Now available in a standalone desktop form with MIDI and CV control, the new units add five additional banana CV connections to control knobs and faders, along with the ability to send pulses independently to different inputs. They also includes new connectors that allow for plug-in MIDI interfacing and a stereo digital fx option, trimmable oscillators that can be tweaked to your desired volts per octave range, and a pulser with a dedicated single pulse switch and mode distinction. You'll also get a MIDI input as standard on the more robust Easel Command option, along with two 1/4" audio outputs, a 3.5mm gate input, and a 3.5mm 1v/oct input. You're right, that's a lot to take in, but it's worth doing your research before the sensual synth finally arrives this December. Seriously, read up!