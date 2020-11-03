Braun’s minimalist LE speakers are its first for 30 years

Last time Braun released a speaker Boyz II Men had come to The End of the Road and Britpop was on the verge of taking over from grunge. While a supergroup featuring members of Dodgy and Nirvana doing multi-part a cappella harmonies would certainly be unique, it’s the launch of Braun’s new LE range of Wi-Fi speakers that’s more welcome right now. All three offer AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth, with Google Assistant onboard for voice control, so all you need to do is pick the one that’s right for your room. Top of the pops is the £1099 LE01 (pictured), which includes two woofers, two full-range drive units, a pair of passive radiators, and three Class-D amps to make the most of them. The LE02 (£749) offers a little less oomph, while the mono LE03 (£349) is the most compact of the lot. All three go on general sale next Wednesday 11 November.