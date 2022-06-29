Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 are a total revamp of their excellent predecessors

Bowers & Wilkins has completely reworked its brilliant PX7 headphones into a successor model – the PX7 S2. We’ve got a pair in hand and will be bringing you a full review very soon on Stuff.

The $399/£379 headphones are available in grey, black and a great-looking blue. They’ve been re-engineered in numerous ways but it’s not going to be the flagship model – Bowers is set to launch the wallet-busting PX8 model later in the year which will cost $100/£100 more.

The company says they’ll be ‘no holds barred reference level wireless’ headphones – more details on those are to come, but it’s worth mentioning in case you’re looking for the very best you’ll be able to get from the company.

The PX7 S2 shouldn’t be seen as a step down, though they are based around Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive rather than the latest aptX lossless wireless tech which we’re now starting to see appear.

The PX7 S2 also boast newly-designed 40mm driver units full active noise cancellation (ANC), 30 hours of battery life (a 15 minute quick charge will give you seven hours of use) while connectivity consists of the usual USB-C for charging and 3.5mmm jack if you want to go wired.

Bowers & Wilkins says the new driver units have been designed to produce a more accurate representation of what you’re listening to, while each driver is angled within each earcup to ensure a consistent distance between the ear and the entire surface of the driver.

Bowers is also changing the way its headphones work with your phone, now using the Bowers & Wilkins Music app to pair, adjust EQ or noise cancellation/transparency and keep an eye on the charge level. Though of course, you can adjust the latter on the earcup of the headphones themselves. The earcup controls also enable you to invoke your phone’s voice assistant.