B&O's latest portable speaker adds more battery life and Qi wireless charging

Bang & Olufsen has expanded its range of portable speakers with the Beolit 20 (£450), and while there have admittedly been better times to invest in a speaker you can take on your travels, this one is still worth raving about. The sleek soundbox delivers 30 percent more battery life than its predecessor the Beolit 17, while also adding integrated wireless Qi charging and subtle design tweaks that make it possible to refuel multiple smartphones on the top shelf of the device. Inside that outer shell you'll find a 5.5in long-stroke wideband woofer, three 1.5in full ranges, and two 4in passive bass radiators that deliver 77dB bass capability and 93dB in mid-range loudness. Combine all of that with True360 omnidirectional sound, and you've got a speaker capable of filling most rooms with some delectable block rockin' beats.