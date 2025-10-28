G-Shock’s latest collab with Central Cee might be one of my favourite G-Shock watches ever

G-Shock’s latest collaboration with West London’s own Central Cee might just be my favourite one yet – and it’s all down to the amazing colourway.

Officially dropping in November, the G-Shock x Syna limited edition gives the classic 6900 a deep Bordeaux red makeover that feels super refined and cosy. It’s inspired by old British passports – a subtle nod to travel, heritage, and Cench’s global rise.

The shade looks incredible. It’s rich, understated, but still every bit as tough as you’d expect from a G-Shock.

Honestly, it’s giving me major Christmas vibes, helped by the golden G-Shock logo at the top.

As G-Shock’s European ambassador since 2024, Central Cee’s influence on the brand has grown and grown. This collab goes a step further by involving his own label, Syna, which adds its graffiti-style signature to the design.

You’ll find the Syna logo engraved on the case back, and another hidden one that lights up on the dial when the backlight’s pressed.

“I’ve rated G-Shock from day one. The 6900 is my go-to. I wear it most days,” says Central Cee. It’s fitting, then, that his first official design reimagines the very model he’s always worn, blending his everyday style with the brand’s hard-wearing DNA.

Jonny Erazo, Head of UK B2C Marketing at G-Shock, says it best: “He embodies everything G-Shock stands for – resilience, creativity, and shaping culture.”

Which is all very well and good, but, honestly, it’s that Bordeaux finish that I’m most excited about – I will be wearing this warming, rugged watch all winter long.

You can register your interest in the G-Shock x Syna 6900 Limited Edition now on G-Shock’s website.

