Beats x Balmain headphones make a flashy fashion statement

Luxury fashion house Balmain isn’t exactly known for its subtlety. With its bold, embellished designs and daring silhouettes, you’ll have seen its clothes splashed across more celebrity gossip pages than you might have realised (or would admit to). Following a similar luxury link-up with Alexander Wang in 2013 and 2016, Beats By Dre has now chosen the French fashion house for its latest collaboration, and it’s as extravagant as you’d expect it to be. Both the Powerbeats3 Wireless and Beats Studio Wireless headphones have received the Balmain makeover, and will be available in a rose gold “Safari” finish or the more self-explanatory “Khaki” colour. Available now, the Balmain x Beats Studio Wireless will set you back an eye-watering £599.95, with the Balmain x Powerbeats3 Wireless priced at £219.95. That's a pretty hefty premium on their regular versions (£300 and £170 respectively), but then you didn't expect these to be cheap, did you?