Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Emerge is a bookshelf speaker disguised as a book

Gadgets designed to blend in with your living room are nothing new, but Bang & Olufsen has gone a step further with its new Beosound Emerge speaker, which has been deliberately designed to resemble a book. The latest collaboration between B&O and design agency Layer’s Benjamin Hubert, the slimline Beosound Emerge’s side panels wrap around the speaker like the covers of a book, while the front is marked with its maker’s logo in the same away you’d expect to find the author’s name on a book’s spine. Flush touch-sensitive buttons can be found on the top of the speaker, and you can choose between oak wood and high-grade aluminum finishes. Beyond its impressive camouflaging skills, the Beosound Emerge promises big sound that adapts to its placement in the room, with a front-firing 37mm midrange driver and 14mm soft dome tweeter paired with a 100mm side-firing woofer that’s guided to the back of the product. The Beosound Emerge can be added to an existing multi-room setup consisting of Bang & Olufsen Connected speakers, while there’s support for Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast, plus Google Assistant for hands-free control. The Besound Emerge is available to buy from today, costing £669 for the Gold Tone model or £539 for Black Anthracite.