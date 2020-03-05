Bang & Olufsen goes big on style and sound with the Beosound Balance

Bang & Olufsen likes to make audio products that sound and look better than other audio products. And the Beosound Balance looks set to continue that tradition. Its seven drivers include two opposing woofers that produce big bass and cancel out the sort of vibrations that tend to garner noise complaints, while nifty beam-forming tech allows you to choose between room-filling sound and more focused, directional audio. Crafted from oak wood and knitted cloth, the Beosound Balance is designed to look like a stylish interior object rather than a flickering chunk of tech, its touch controls hiding themselves from view when not in use and illuminating as you approach. Also a multiroom speaker, it supports Google Chromecast, Apple Airplay2 and Spotify Connect. The Besound Balance comes with Google Assistant built in, with Alexa due to arrive later in 2020, and is available to buy today for a cool £1,750.