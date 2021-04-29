The Audio Pro SW-5 is a compact Scandi subwoofer offering punchy bass for £270

Swedish speaker maker Audio Pro has launched a new compact subwoofer that harks back to a 1970's classic. Influenced heavily by the vintage B2-50, the company's new SW-5 (£270) subwoofer is being pitched as an affordable option for those seeking bone-rattling bass without breaking the bank. The understated cuboid sub is dripping with minimalist Scandi charm, and should fit into most living spaces due to its diminutive size - it measures in at just 275 x 275 x 290mm (HxWxD). Functionality wise, the little sub that could features a 150W DPS controlled digital class D amplifier, support for RCA inputs, a frequency range of 35Hz - 130Hz, and variable crossover of 50Hz - 130Hz. Audio Pro claims that setup is capable of punching well above its weight, and if you're inclined to agree, you can grab the SW-5 right now in black or white.