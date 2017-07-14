Arcam's new Muso speakers are mini metal marvels

If retro hi-fi doesn’t tickle your audiophile fancy, the compact Arcam Muso loudspeakers offer an all-metal design to give your music a makeover without taking over your lounge. Running the show behind the grilles are a 25mm aluminium dome tweeter and a 5in bass driver, which will bathe you in 80W of powerful sound. Arcam is rather hoping you’ll pair them with its all-in-one Solo Music or Solo Movie systems, of course, but these versatile little speakers will slot nicely into any current system too. They cost £400 a pair.