AKG's premium Y600NC cans offer ANC for less than £200

We’ve seen so many new pairs of true wireless in-ear headphones recently we’d almost forgotten they came in any other format – so AKG’s new Y600NC (£199) are a nice reminder. Clearly designed to tempt you away from a pair of Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM, the Y600NC come in three colours, have a 25-hour battery life, 40mm drivers and will automatically pause your tunes when you take them off. The NC stands for noise-cancelling, so there’s also Talk Thru Technology and Ambient Aware to ensure you’re not totally oblivious to the world around you. The biggest difference? They’re over £100 cheaper. As long as they don’t sound it, AKG could be on to a winner.