The Audi E-Tron is the firm’s first all-electric SUV

SUVs might be seen as gas guzzlers, but with Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW working on all-electric models, they now come with green credentials. Now Audi has thrown its hat into the ring with the E-Tron (£70,805), its first all-electric SUV. Available next year, it gives you 248 miles of range, virtual wing mirrors (basically mounted cameras that show what’s behind you) and laser-powered headlights with precision aiming and selective dimming. It’s quick to charge, too, juicing up 80 per cent in under 30 minutes. Add to that Alexa support on the built-in stereo, and a Sport mode that gives you 400bhp for up to 10 seconds at a time, and you’ve got a serious alternative to the petrol models currently polluting our air.