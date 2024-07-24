Are these the best-value noise-cancelling headphones ever?

On the look-out for a set of the most popular wireless headphones? And you’ll pay even more if you want noise-cancelling cans. But these might be the best-value option kicking around. JLab has released its first premium headphones, called the JBuds Lux. They’re a set of over-ears with 70 hours of battery, spatial audio, ANC, and much more.

The JBuds Lux ANC headphones come equipped with hefty 40mm drivers. For those not fluent in audio geek speak, that means they’re on par with big shots like Sony and Bose. These drivers deliver a frequency response of 20 kHz and a distortion rate of less than 1% at 1.0 kHz/1mW, ensuring your music sounds as the artist intended – clear, crisp, and true to life.

These headphones also feature smart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is top-notch at filtering out the background racket. Perfect for drowning out the relentless hum of city life, or just ensuring your calls sound clearer than ever. What’s more, these headphones come with a 70-hour battery life (40 hours if you’re using ANC). And if you’re in a hurry, a quick 10-minute charge will give you 4 hours of playtime. They also feature spatial audio and Google Fast Pair for locating your headphones.

If you’re the sort who likes to tinker, the JLab App is your playground. It offers full customisation of your audio experience, from EQ controls to Safe Hearing Mode, which limits volume to safe levels. The app also comes with three preset sound profiles – JLab Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost. So, you can fine-tune your listening to suit your fancy.

Comfort hasn’t been overlooked, either. The JBuds Lux ANC headphones feature Cloud Foam Earcups and Headband, making them a dream to wear for hours on end. They’re foldable for easy storage, and the ear cups rotate to rest comfortably around your neck when not in use. Plus, with Bluetooth Multi-Point, you can seamlessly switch between two devices.

JLab has thrown down the gauntlet with the JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones, with what might be the best value noise-cancelling headphones at £79.99. They’re available now on the JLab UK website, Argos, Very, JD Williams, John Lewis, and Amazon in stylish shades of cloud white, graphite, sage, and mauve.