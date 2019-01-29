Phones are boring, nasty things. They all look the same and they’re often so expensive they seem determined to make sure you can never have a holiday again. And when you think about it, they’ll all let you WhatsApp your mum and play that inane casual game as well as each other.

However, the Honor View 20 does have a few eye-catching bits we’ve not seen before. We’re talking about the punch-hole display and Honor’s out-there finish.

Honor’s punch hole gets the tech plaudits. These displays were discussed a lot last year, called the successor to the notch. They use a tiny “hole” in the screen to make space for the front camera.

The View 20’s front camera doesn’t poke out of the display, though. It sits behind a transparent circle in the LCD layer.

The result is the same, mind. It’s a screen with a wee hole in the top-left corner. Get used to these punch hole screens. You’ll likely see a load more of them in 2019.

Honor’s other eye-catching part, the finish on the back, is more conventional. It’s just turned up to 11. A lot of glass backed phones now have a light reactive layer. But where many use a subtle “s” swirl, the equivalent of a name of a perfume whispered at the end of a TV advert, the Honor View 20’s is more a sequin-shirt-leather-trousers-jazz-hands affair.

This finish will react to a tea light candle at 50 paces, casting loads of bright blue arrows down its back. The blue also fades to near-black at the edges, an attempt to make virtually no square inch of the View 20’s back look the same as another. It’s bold, about as bold as phones come.

Take away that phone glitter and the View 20 starts to look a little like a OnePlus 6T. They’re roughly the same price, the same size. Both are metal and glass. Their side features are different, though.

You get an in-screen fingerprint scanner with a OnePlus 6T. The View 20 has a more traditional rear pad. It’s fast, but not quite as flashy.

The View 20 also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and, the extra almost no-one asked for, an IR blaster that lets it control your TV and other equipment with a traditional remote.

The headphone port isn’t in the most convenient spot possible, up on top near the punch hole. But it might be enough to sway some of you the View 20’s way. Headphone jacks in new phones above £300 are rare.

You get 128GB storage as standard, and an upgrade to 256GB for a very reasonable £70.

The Honor View 20 and OnePlus 6T both lack water resistance, so there’s no clear winner between these two £500 middleweights on the outer hardware. Well, unless you can’t get on with Honor’s bright finishes.