As with all Hive devices, the setup begins with an app. And it's here that the Hive Camera's first drawback becomes apparent: rather than use the standard Hive app, the Camera has its own dedicated Hive Camera one for both setup and viewing footage; as you’d expect it’s available for both iOS and Android.

As well as giving you yet another app to find space for on your homescreen, this means anyone who's bought heavily into the Hive ecosystem won't be able to control their entire smart home from the one place, which is a bit silly really. It also means you can’t use the online dashboard at hivehome.com to view and manage the camera.

On the other hand, there is one big benefit to the camera being a standalone device, and that's the fact that you don’t have to have the £80 Hive Hub to use it, unlike every other Hive device.

Setting up the Hive Camera is a piece of cake, and I was up and running within a few minutes of starting. Bear in mind, though, that you do have to register a Hive account; I already had one, but if you don't you'll need to factor in another five minutes for that.

The process is fairly typical and very simple: plug it in, hit the Wi-Fi connect button on the back, temporarily connect to it using your phone’s Wi-Fi settings, then hook it in to your network. Once your camera’s light has turned from blue to green, you’re good to go. A few more steps in the app enable you to name your camera (handy if you’ve got multiple cams around your home), create a password, and set up motion and sound alerts on your device.