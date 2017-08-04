Keep the N6800’s £600 price tag in mind and, once set up, it’ll produce a clean, crisp image in well-lit scenes.

There’s enough detail and insight here to pick out its 4K smarts from an HD picture, and colours are bold, punchy and well balanced, so long as the TV’s temperature is set to standard.

Subtlety in those colours does show up its more mid-range capabilities, though, and they’re not as nuanced as we’d like them to be.

That’s also the case with HDR – it’ll happily put some oomph behind an HDR image, but without the finesse you need for it to be as striking as we’re used to.

Dark scenes struggle a little too, with detail and textures getting swallowed up in a bid to make those blacks as dark as possible. While it’s to its credit that the N6800 can go as inky black as it does, a more refined set wouldn’t have to sacrifice detail to get there.

We’re pretty happy with how the N6800 handles upscaling though, particularly with Blu-ray and HD content. It’s not to the point where you’d mistake it for 4K, but it produces a very clean and watchable picture, and arguably performs its best at this resolution. Standard def content isn’t quite as accomplished, and can be a little blocky, but it’s still acceptable for the price.