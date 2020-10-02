Like almost every TV, the picture quality of the 55U7QF is dictated by the sort of content you’re watching. Unlike almost every TV, though, the Hisense is not exactly at its best when displaying the highest-quality content available.

Fiddle with the set-up menus all you like (they’re quite brief, and the remote control makes navigating them easy), but you won’t be able to get smooth motion out of the Hisense when you’re watching some 24fps material. Pretty much every movie ever made was filmed at 24 frames per second, and certainly any movie you stream from Netflix, Amazon or anywhere else will be 24fps. The 55U7QF just can’t get along with it - with content like this, motion is mildly, but definitely, ragged.

And if this 24fps stuff has an HDR element to it as well, you can add a distinct lack of brightness to the list of the Hisense’s shortcomings. The Dolby Vision (and Dolby Atmos) extravaganza The Irishman on Netflix is consequently quite dim, and when on-screen motion occurs it’s not gripped with any certainty.

That’s not to say the 55U7QF is a disaster. It has a real facility with colour, for example - the palette it draws from is wide-ranging and subtle, with a lovely amount of variation in skin-tones making the film’s numerous old folk look natural and convincing. And while it is short of peak brightness, there’s a very decent amount of detail retained in the both the brightest white tones and the deepest black the screen can deliver.

Contrasts may not be the most dynamic in all of TV-land, but they are at least informative. Despite the screen’s difficulties with motion, it suppresses picture noise well too - images are clean, and edge definition is pretty accomplished too. If only on-screen movement could be organised with any conviction, the 55U7QF could be a real contender.

Offer the Hisense some higher frame-rate content to deal with - broadcast TV, probably - and it seems a lot more sure of itself. All the good work involving detail levels and colour fidelity is continued, but now the 55U7QF doesn’t go to pieces whenever any on-screen movement takes place. Instead it knuckles down, grips motion much more convincingly and, consequently, is much more enjoyable and relaxing to watch. Even older content, which requires a lot of upscaling to fit this 4K panel, looks composed - only a hint of softness to the overall look of images gives the game away.