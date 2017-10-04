It's a Chromebook. And it costs a grand. Are you still with us?

The Pixelbook is absolutely not for everyone. Google's premium convertible might be the thinnest around, and might arrive packing extras like a digital stylus and the ability to run Android apps, but is that going to be enough for people to look past the limitations of ChromeOS?

Maybe not. But it would be a real shame to write it off completely - the hardware is truly excellent, and ChromeOS has come a long way from its tentative first steps in cheap, classroom-friendly laptops.

In fact, the Pixelbook might just be bit of kit to change people's minds on Google's once-limited operating system.