Probably the most important feature for a device like this is its keyboard, and the Pixel C's is surprisingly good. 'Surprisingly', because it looks so small, but actually the typing area is normal - the keys are full-size, and they have decent travel (a full 1.4mm, key travel fans). It feels like a smaller version of the superb keyboard on its big brother, the Chromebook Pixel.

It’s a lot quicker and easier to type on than the Transformer tablets, or the Surface Pro 4. Some sensible choices have been made in the design, too: classic shortcuts like Alt-Tab do just what you expect them to do. An ellipsis key next to the space bar brings up symbols (as on a phone keyboard), which is really handy. To counteract the usefulness of this key, tapping the Alt key in Google Docs brings up a menu of stupidly grinning emoji.

There are even some nice Pixel-specific tweaks to Google Docs waiting within Android, including the ability to easily drag pictures and references into your document.

Your hands are very close to the screen, much closer than they are when using a Surface. This can be a good thing in that it makes the transition between the keys and the touchscreen very simple and intuitive. The touchscreen on the Chromebook Pixel isn’t really necessary because there’s a mousepad, but here you’ll use it a lot.

The connection to the keyboard is wireless (Bluetooth) but there’s no lag whatsoever and it never asks you to pair it. The keyboard also charges wirelessly from the tablet, so you just plug the whole thing into a USB charger and never really have to consider them as separate elements.