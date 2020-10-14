You can hardly blame Google for going mainstream with this year's Pixel.

While Samsung and Apple continued to duke it out at the premium end of the smartphone spectrum, 2019 saw the distinctly mid-range Pixel 3a become something of a sales phenomenon. It turns out solid fundamentals go a long way - so that's exactly what we're getting here.

The Pixel 5 ditches the gimmicks and quirkiness of past efforts, doubling down on a streamlined take on Android and some algorithmic camera excellence. It also adds a few tasty extras like 5G connectivity, albeit at the expense of headline-stealing hardware.

It heads up a confusingly-named trio that also includes the affordable Pixel 4a and new Pixel 4a 5G, and can be had for a price that won't make you wince. Well, maybe just a little. And when the rest of the phone world is chasing a piece of the mid-range action, are fundamentals still enough?