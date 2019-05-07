When it arrived last year, the Pixel 3 blew almost all other phone cameras out of the water with its software-optimised snaps - and did it all with a single lens. It took Huawei's quad camera P30 Pro to best it for low-light and zoomed-in photography.

The 3a has the same 12.2MP rear snapper as the Pixel 3, with an f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilisation and dual-pixel autofocus - great hardware, but on the face of it little has changed since the Pixel 2 back in 2017.

The major changes have come through software, and the difference they make is astounding. No other phone captures as much fine-grain detail as a Pixel.

Exposure is almost always accurate, with multi-shot HDR processing creating lifelike images regardless of lighting conditions.

Colours are realistic, though a little more vibrant than in previous years because Google knows most people prefer a bit of punch to absolute true-to-life captures.

Contrast is king, and the results speak for themselves. You can even get away with a bit of digital zoom, thanks to the algorithm-assisted processing. Look closely and you can see quality isn't quite up to the same standard as the dual-camera setups you'll find on the Galaxy S10, iPhone XS or Huawei P30 Pro, but not enough that it will put you off pinching in when you can't get any closer to your subject.

The P30 Pro is now the phone to beat for nighttime photography, and even the Pixel's dedicated Night Sight mode doesn't come close to beating it, but it does manage to capture an impressive amount of detail once the sun goes down.

Up front, the single selfie cam has an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. That puts it at a disadvantage to the Pixel 3's f/1.8 PDAF snapper, and that's before you take the secondary wide-angle cam into account.

You'll need to squeeze in to get a group of mates in the frame with you with a 3a in your pocket. Quality is still well up on the mid-range average, even those with significantly higher pixel counts - just not quite as impressive as the Pixel 3, which had some of the best selfie game in the business.

At least the software-only portrait mode does a good job of detecting edges and blurring backgrounds, with only fine detail like loose hair strands proving a challenge.

Importantly, the Pixel 3a does all this for £399 - there's no other phone that can match it for the money, and it outdoes handsets costing twice the price.