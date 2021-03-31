The core functionality of the Google Nest Hub is of course a smart speaker with Google Assistant built in. That means it’ll do all the things we’ve come accustomed to asking a voice assistant to help us with, with the added visuals you can get from the display. I really like this extra dimension having a screen adds to your voice commands.

For example, if you ask Google what the weather is like, you’ll get a weather graphic for the day, ask Google for a route to work, it’ll bring it up on Google Maps and ask Google to play your “Post-lockdown party playlist” and it’ll find it on Spotify, showing you album art and on-screen controls.

Voice recognition is on board too, so when you ask it how your day is looking, it’ll tell you about your diary and not your partner’s or housemate’s.

There are now three near-field mics instead of two, meaning the Nest Hub 2 should pick up your voice commands better than ever. With Kanye West blaring at 80% volume, it heard me speak at normal volume across the room, so there should be no needing to shout over your music to register a new voice command.

There are going to be those times you’d rather there wasn’t a smart speaker in the room, of course, and there’s a physical mute button on the back of the screen for peace of mind that the Nest Hub isn’t listening in. You can also ask Google to use Guest Mode, which won’t store your Assistant commands within your Google account when it is activated.

Home automation is another big part of Google’s Nest Hub’s M.O. It connected up to my Hive Active Heating system without issue and allowed me to adjust the radiator valves in various rooms, all by voice. Want to set up a routine to set off a few smart home actions all together? The Nest Hub makes it really easy to do within the Google Home app on your phone, as well as set up new devices.

Smart home connectivity should be better than ever on this iteration of the Nest Hub too, thanks to the addition of Thread, an open communication protocol similar to Zigbee that makes connecting your smart home together easier and more reliable.

Finally, the Nest Hub 2 doubles up as the ultimate digital photo frame, with the ability to have your photos from Google Photos play through on a loop. You can also ask Google to play your photos from a location or a specific date, if you wish. The Ambient EQ sensor cleverly notices the ambient light in the room and will adjust the screen’s brightness to suit too.