The Home Max is far more open than the Apple HomePod. You don’t need a specific device to set one up. iPhones and iPads will do the job as well as an Android.

It’ll work as a funny-shaped soundbar too, as there’s a 3.5 aux input on the back. There’s Bluetooth too, much as the Home Max all-but hides this. You have to ask the Google Assistant to engage this mode, but it’ll let you stream all audio from your phone or tablet, handy if you want it for mobile game audio. Or apps that don’t support Casting.

For the most part, though, the idea is you’ll talk to the Max. This, obviously, takes a bit of getting used to if you’ve not tried a smart speaker before.

We don’t talk to our ovens or toasters, but apparently talking to speakers is all the rage these days. The Google Home Max is a great listener. It uses a series of six far-field microphones peppered along its sides, top and front.

Like other smart speakers, they use beam forming to hone in on your voice and ignore other ambient noise in the room. Google’s voice recognition and synthesis is also more natural-feeling than that of Apple or Amazon.

Don’t bin your therapist just yet, but you may well find talking to the Home Max much less clunky than you fear. The Google Home Max can control all of the most popular smart home gear, like Philips Hue and LIFX lights, Tado heating gear and Netgear’s smart security cameras. However, it still makes sense as a music-only box. Talking to it is, for the most part, optional.

It has Spotify Connect support, and apps that support Google Cast let you treat the Max more like a normal wireless speaker. There’s even a switch on the back to mute the mics, for those who want big sound without the Big Brother surveillance lurking in the background.

You miss out on the soul of the Home Max if you do this, though. The whole point is that you can ask it for stuff, from trivia to reminders, in your normal speaking voice from several metres away.