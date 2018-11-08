Google quietly released an updated version of its Chromecast streamer in October with pretty much no fanfare whatsoever.

That’s probably because not a lot has really changed on the third-generation dongle but there are a few neat updates that are worth looking at. And with the last Chromecast model landing way back in 2015, it definitely feels like it’s time for an upgrade.

Just in case you’re a Chromecast newbie, it’s a tiny streaming device that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and gives you access to the usual suspects including Netflix, Now TV and BBC iPlayer.

It works with iOS and Android and allows you to ‘cast’ content from your phone just by tapping the Chromecast icon on supported apps. You can also mirror the screen of your Android phone or tablet.