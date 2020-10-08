While the Garmin Venu Sq’s notification powers are pretty limited – you’ll need an Android phone if you want to do any more than just read them – it’s very well stocked when it comes to health and fitness.

It’ll help you monitor hydration, respiration, menstruation and other things that don’t end in ‘tion’, while the list of exercises it’ll track goes from bog standard outdoor runs, rides and general cardio to skiing, stand-up paddleboarding and pilates. There’s GPS and an optical heart-rate sensor onboard, which both posted comparable numbers to those logged by an Apple Watch SE, Coros Pace 2 and Garmin Forerunner 45 on the same route, although it’s perhaps a little generous when it comes to distance.

You can also instruct the Venu Sq to take regular Pulse Ox readings, otherwise known as SpO2. If you’ve been paying attention recently you’ll know that’s one of the features left out of the Apple Watch SE, and while we’re still not entirely convinced how useful it is for the majority of users, its inclusion here means you don’t necessarily need to shell out for a Series 6 if the amount of oxygen in your blood does happen to be of interest.

In fact, as health and fitness features go, the Venu Sq has got pretty much everything covered and Garmin’s no-nonsense approach to activity tracking is a real strength. Starting and stopping workouts requires nothing more complicated than a single push of a button, while the unfussy screens make it easy to see your vital stats even when you’re gasping for breath.

If you spend the extra £50 on the Music Edition you’ll be able to listen to your own tunes phone-free, with support for syncing offline playlists from Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music. Using Wi-Fi to do so absolutely hammers the battery – our 130-song running playlist took about half an hour and wiped just over 30% off it – so you’ll want to plug it in first.

It’s a useful feature if you don’t like exercising with a 6in glass slab strapped to your arm, but it’s not without its issues. We found the touchscreen controls to be a bit fiddly while running and it could occasionally be temperamental with playback. We kept having to re-pair our headphones as well. Considering the price drops to £180 without it, we’d suggest it’s probably worth saving your cash.

The Venu Sq also has Garmin Pay onboard, so if you’re out without your phone and remember you need to pick up some carrots it’s still got your back. It’ll also sync with your calendar and tell you what the weather’s doing, but that’s about as far as it goes for smartwatch features. If you’re looking for extra apps you’ll need something that runs a more sophisticated operating system. Speaking of which...