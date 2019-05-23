Unlike Garmin’s more consumer-friendly smartwatch, the Vivoactive 3 Music, the Forerunner 945 is controlled entirely using buttons instead of a touchscreen. It's a real no-nonsense sport watch.

Button control works well, though, eradicating any accidental commands that might happen with clumsy thumbs. The buttons are metal and so don’t spoil the Garmin Forerunner 945’s water resistance. It's rated to 5 ATM, which does the job for swimming. Although FYI, the Fenix 5 Plus goes further with 10 ATM resistance.

In terms of display, some might be a little disappointed, especially if comparing it the likes of Fitbit’s vibrant flagship watch, the Ionic, for instance. The screen comprises a 240x240 pixel resolution topped with a Corning Gorilla Glass DX to make it super rugged.

While this dull colour LCD has much worse contrast than your average smartwatch, the upside is that it barely uses any power so results in killer battery life, yet another way in which the Forerunner sacrifices performance over style.

The other positive here is that the screen gets clearer as ambient light increases, so if you’re lucky enough to be running on a rare sunny day, then there’s no worry of not seeing the display.

If running at night, just press the light button on the top left side to fire up the front light, which is little like the light of a classic Casio digital watch.

You can’t expect the Forerunner 945’s screen to pop like an Apple Watch, but you can expect it to last a hell of a lot longer between charges. In terms of improvements over the Forerunner 935, the 945 has onboard music support including streaming services Deezer and Spotify, as well as integration of Garmin Pay (finally).

You’ll also find a pulse oximeter,branded by Garmin as ‘Pulse Ox4’, which allows users to see how well their body is absorbing oxygen. There’s also stress tracking, incident detection, which sends an automated SMS and email with your name and GPS location to your emergency contacts, and the new Elevate HR sensor, which uses Garmin’s own proprietary optical-based heart rate sensor technology.

Another new feature that we like is the integrated Wi-Fi radio, meaning your activity data will be synced to your Garmin Connect account when you return to a previously established Wi-Fi zone. It’s nice to have your data automatically synced to your Garmin account as soon as you arrive home. This makes the music installation quick and easy, too.

For battery life, Garmin claims the Forerunner 945 will last for up to two weeks in smartwatch mode, up to 36 hours in GPS mode, and up to ten hours in GPS mode with music playing.

In our experience, these claims to be mostly accurate. Although no-one only uses just one feature. We found the watch lasted just over a week using all these features sporadically, working out for an hour once every day or two. This improved battery life means it’s a great option for tracking a full day of hiking, for instance, as there are many other brands of smartwatches that will struggle with that due to the high power demands of always-on GPS.