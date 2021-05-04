Garmin’s clever 10 Hz multi-GNSS positioning technology allows the Catalyst to build an incredibly accurate picture of an individual’s line around a circuit. This, coupled with racing line information from myriad circus around the world, helps it to determine the most efficient (read fastest) way to get around a track.

To test this, we were plopped inside a Porsche Cayman and pointed towards Thruxton race circuit, now officially the fastest in the UK, with the instruction to go and have some fun and see what recommendations Catalyst would throw up.

To commence our journey towards racing super stardom, all we had to do was fire up Catalyst, select the track from an extensive catalogue and start lapping until our stomach complained. When we came into the pits to stretch our legs (or do a bit of sick), the system would create a ‘session’, where the brainy Garmin would analyse every one of our mediocre laps and generate something it referred to as an - cue ominous Britain’s Got Talent voice over - ‘Optimal Lap”. This was the fastest and most efficient lap we'd driven in any given session, made up of all our slickest corners and smoothest sections.

On top of this, Catalyst presented a series of “opportunities” to help me improve our lap times, including refining our apex points, altering our entry and exit speed and analysing our braking performance. From here, we could then choose to add audible coaching prompts to my next session, which were eerily quiet given this old Porker (the car, not us) didn’t boast a Bluetooth sound system.

When next out on another gruelling “session", we would occasionally hear a friendly voice saying things like “try carrying more speed through this next corner”, or “nice line through that section, good work”, or, in my case, “push harder, keep going, you’re rubbish…” etc.

During a “session”, the Catalyst kept an eye on our lap time and would display a delta time based on some of our selected best laps, so we could get a clear visual indicator of how we were doing. If the number was accompanied by a menacing glowing red background, we were losing time, and if it was green, we were gradually shaving time off. Unfortunately, there’s no virtual racing line like you'd get on Gran Turismo or Forza, so it’s up to you to memorise the apex points after Catalyst makes its suggestions.

At the end of an arduous day on track, we were prompted to take Catalyst away and really start getting into the nitty gritty of our performance. This is where we could work out where we were slowest, which areas of track we could generally improve upon and, more importantly, ingest a neat video of our optimum lap. This was made up of seamlessly edited video clips captured by the forward facing camera, giving a neat visual indicator of track positioning and braking zones for next time we don our racing suit. Who are we kidding? We don't even own a racing suit.