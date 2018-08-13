Living in a utopian world devoid of sadness sounds appealing, doesn’t it?

In We Happy Few, you’re happy at work, everyone is kind to each other and your football team never loses. Well, that’s what it looks like on the surface. In reality, none of this is true – football teams don’t even exist. Yes, it’s that kind of dark world you inhabit.

These illusions are all thanks to the ‘joy’ pill that everyone’s popping. This enforced drug causes hallucinations that disguise nasty things as something pleasant. You may think you’re gobbling up candy from a pinata, but that’s actually the innards of a decaying rat corpse.

Sadly, this interesting story concept is also a good way to describe the entire game. At first glance it looks like a fantastic social commentary, but ends up a rather dull experience.