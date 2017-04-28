Imagine a world where every disagreement could be sorted with a fist fight. The upcoming General Election would be more interesting to say the least.

Tekken 7 (and every game in the series that precedes it) adopts this exact - and bonkers - mentality. Whether someone wants to gain control of a powerful organisation, restore a friend’s memory or settle a family dispute, the solution is always a few rib jabs and kicks to the face.

Some might be put off by this absurd simplicity, and it could well be the reason why developer Bandai Namco felt the need to add a convoluted story into the mix.

When the bell sound, though, this punch-up brawler knows its audience. It’s for those who return home weary from work and want nothing but over-the-top action. And, for that, Tekken 7 delivers. Well, at least, it did during the two hours I had to play with it.