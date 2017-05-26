Three updates in as many years, Arc System Works?

When it arrived in 2014, Guilty Gear Xrd was a fighting game Forerro Rocher, after a decade spent slumming it on stale Dairy Milk. It would have been rude not to go back for a second mouthful when Revelator showed up last year.

Now, though? We've got to try and fit a third entry into our already stuffed gobs - you really are spoiling us, Mr. Ambassador.

REV 2 isn't a huge shake-up of the established recipe, but don't let that put you off. It's still a delectable slice of fighting game excellence, with some of the best-looking combat on the PS4.