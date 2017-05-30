There were difficult games before Dark Souls came along. At least I think there were. It’s all a bit of a blur.

FromSoftware’s series has been the cause of controller-throwing rage for years, and has been the inspiration for other developers looking to get in on the player-baiting, anger-inducing action.

Deck13 tried it back in 2014 with Lords of the Fallen, but the overly-similar setting didn’t hold up well in comparison. Rather than retread the same epic fantasy angle this time around, the team has wisely leaped forward into a gritty sci-fi future.

The Surge is a refreshing switch that’ll please anyone put off by the abundance of swords and sorcery in the Souls games. It’s not perfect, but if you’re a glutton for punishment, it’ll certainly give you plenty to grind your teeth over.