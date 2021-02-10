But first, the main game, and the meatier offering of this generous double pack. Those yet to play Super Mario 3D World are in for an absolute treat, and it’s still well worth revisiting for the approximately 14 people who owned a Wii U.

Unlike the more freeform, explorative approach taken by Super Mario 64 and its spiritual sequel (sorry, Sunshine), Super Mario Odyssey, 3D World is more in the mould of the 2D platformers in which Nintendo’s multiskilled mascot made his name. You’re running, hopping and stomping your way through abundantly colourful, mostly linear courses, rather than sprawling levels, as you cheerfully pursue Bowser and his royal prisoner. There’s a timer, and a flagpole to jump on at the end. Even Mario’s acrobatic trademark triple jump is absent here. This allows for some really precision platforming and a sense of focus in each course that really works.

But don’t mistake the more traditional structure for a lack of imagination. 3D World sees Nintendo at its most relentlessly creative, constantly introducing new mechanics and ideas before chucking them out in place of new ones. Shadow-Play Alley (World 2-3), for example, begins by letting you chase hapless enemies while holding a peckish Piranha Plant, before switching to a 2D perspective where you can only see Mario’s shadow on the wall, while Beep Block Skyway (4-3) tasks you with jumping between platforms that disappear with the beat of the music, throwing in power-ups that clone Mario each time he consumes one. You haven’t played a Mario game until you’re controlling a quartet of Cat Marios (or Luigis, Toads or Peaches, given that you can also play as them from the off) in unison.

And about that catsuit. Cat Mario remains a brilliant addition to 3D World, not only because it allows its wearer to scratch Goombas and scramble up otherwise unscalable walls, adding a whole new dimension to star-hunting as you explore each course... but also because seeing a small moustachioed Italian man dressed as a cat is never not funny. More on that in a bit…

Super Mario 3D World brought multiplayer to a 3D Mario for the first time, and it’s still as riotously entertaining now as it was then. Up to four people can play at once, turning each course each into less a gentle co-op experience than a manic race to the goal pole. It’s nigh on impossible to keep track of what the hell is happening on-screen, but that’s kind of the point.

The Switch version also introduces an online multiplayer mode, but we’ve been unable to test this during the review period. And as far as new things go, that’s pretty much it for the port. There’s no significant visual upgrade (although this is still a very pretty game), and while every character now has increased running speed, it’s not massively noticeable.