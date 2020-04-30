Additional modes unlock once you complete the story, including an arcade mode that lets you play the whole thing in one sitting, as well as a boss rush and battle mode. These are all welcome extras, though I would have liked the option to use multiple credits in arcade mode instead of just being given one credit before it’s game over.

While Streets of Rage 4 is fun and challenging enough for repeat plays, there’s another great incentive as the lifetime score you accrue unlocks every single character and variant from past games - in all their pixelated glory. Having the old visuals with the new might seem jarring, especially as the characters from the first game have a much more basic move set but it’s terrific fanservice. If anything, it lets you really appreciate just how much the characters have evolved over the years.

This is also the first time in the series you can have up to four players brawling on screen for multiplayer mayhem. The downside is this is limited to local multiplayer, so current circumstances means not many people will get to make use of this. At least you can still play online with another person, either through invites or random matchmaking