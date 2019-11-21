Released two decades ago, Shenmue was ahead of its time. Ironically, its long awaited third instalment is out of time.

That’s what happens when a game’s not only picking up precisely where the story left off 18 years ago but also acting as if open world games, trends, and mechanics in intervening years never happened.

Yet comparisons to the likes of GTA or indeed Sega’s Yakuza series are also mistaken. Shenmue was never about giving the player free agency to do whatever they want or engaging in over-the-top exploits. A story of a teenager seeking revenge, it was also about existing in a specific place at a specific period in time. And while the game features martial arts, it was more about mastering its teachings than executing them in power fantasies.

How you view Shenmue 3 will mostly depend on whether you’re coming at it as a fan who grew up on the original Dreamcast classics or completely fresh expecting a modern game. More importantly, how much you get out of it is whether you have the patience to appreciate it at the glacial pace that suggests its characters haven’t quite thawed out.