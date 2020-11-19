Sackboy: A Big Adventure doesn’t try to break the 3D platformer mould. You move from level to level in an overworld, collecting orbs to unlock secret levels and mini-games as you go. There’s a boss battle at the end of each world, which grants you space travel to the next. Each world has a theme, from snow-capped mountains, to jungles and underwater settlements, and all appear to have been made from a combination of creatively folded cardboard and household junk. And toilet roll - loads of that about.

The platforming is extremely gentle at the beginning of the game, which makes total sense given the wide-ranging age demographic of gamers it wants to appeal to, but it might cause older players to bounce off. They shouldn’t, as the game gets a lot more interesting as you progress, introducing optional time trials that’ll give your thumbs more of a workout, as well gravity-shifting levels and fun items like a boomerang that jazz up the fairly basic melee combat. Sackboy is as happy to partake in extreme violence as any family-friendly video game mascot.

A Big Adventure also does some pretty amazing things with music. The soundtrack is a mixture of original stuff and licensed tunes, many of which are instantly recognisable, and cleverly edited to play in sync with where you are in a level, an idea that anyone who played the masterful Rayman Legends will be familiar with. Most are too good to be spoiled, but let’s just say that few things have made us grin this year like leaping between platforms to the beat of ‘Jungle Boogie’ while being julibantly encouraged by dancing cardboard monkeys. If most of Sackboy: A Big Adventure is pretty standard kid-friendly fare, the ingenious musical levels elevate it to near unmissable status.

And getting from A to B is only half the job. As you’d expect from a game born out of LittleBigPlanet, each level is loaded with collectibles and glowing orbs for completionists to chase. Hunting down all blue orbs hidden within a level gains you a sticker for your scrap book - a nice touch. Naturally - this being a game starring Sackboy - there are also countless costumes to find or purchase using in-game credit. Within the first few hours I was dressed as both a ninja and an Elvis tribute act, before settling on a wrestler in a tiger costume somewhere along the way. There’s an infectious sense of fun to just about everything this game is doing, which means it doesn’t really matter that little of it feels particularly original.

You can launch local co-op whenever you want, and this really is a game that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Online multiplayer will be patched in at a later date.