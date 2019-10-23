When you first boot up the game you’ll be asked to input some basic information, like your age and weight, as well as your preferred intensity. You can also set the running exercises to low impact if your pounding footsteps are going to be an issue for anyone else in the building.

Once all that’s done and you’ve warmed up, you’ll want to fire up Adventure mode, a fully-fledged RPG that casts you as a silent protagonist who, with the help of a sentient enchanted ring (it’s very Nintendo), must take down an enormous bodybuilding dragon. Far more concerned with not skipping leg day than fire-breathing, the taunting Dragaux is actually one of the best villains Nintendo has come up with for ages. He’s bound to end up in Smash Bros. at some point.

The sprawling campaign, which Nintendo says can take months to complete, sees you traverse grassy meadows, sparkling streams and thunderstruck forests, with a visual style and colour palette somewhat reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The game is comprised of a series of worlds, each with several levels that you have to complete before a scrap with gym bro Dragaux. Levels generally unfold in the same way: you move by jogging on the spot, while upping the pace is rewarded with a speed boost in the game. Stairs require to raise your knees, and you can jump across gaps and over obstacles by pointing the Ring-Con down and squeezing it. You can shoot fireballs at doors and hoover up collectables by pulling outwards. It’s proper exercise disguised as fun.

Often in your way, though, are monsters. Upon impact the game launches into a Pokemon-esque turn-based battle where the 60 different exercises you gradually accumulate as you play equate to attacks. You might have to do 20 overhead presses for example, or a set of slower yoga stretches. Holding the Ring-Con against your abs and pressing in blocks incoming attacks.

Much like a more traditional workout, these clashes are repetitive and not always enjoyable, but you really feel the burn on your muscles after a while, which makes the whole endeavour feel worthwhile. And in a nice touch, the enemies here take the form of anthropomorphic gym equipment. It’s not every day you get to fight a kettlebell. Eventually you’ll unlock colour-coded attacks that deal more damage to certain enemy types, while crafting smoothies gives you an often essential health boost.

Completing a level showers you with attack and defense-based XP, achievements and improved ranks. It’s a video game in every way, only in this one the stat boosts are followed by a full breakdown of your real-world results. You can see how many calories you burned and the time spent on each individual rep. Again, I’m not entirely confident in the scientific accuracy of the reports, but if you’re sweating (and you will be) the game has surely done its job.

Ring Fit Adventure will frequently remind you that it’s no substitute for regularly exercising away from your living room, but you have to admire how much depth Nintendo has built into what is a very accessible game.