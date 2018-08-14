As you might expect given the spy thriller setting, Phantom Doctrine’s missions put a lot of emphasis on stealth. Your crew starts most missions incognito, with most enemies unaware of your true intentions until you stray into a restricted part of the level, trigger an alarm or leave an unconscious body in plain view. Enemy agents, on the other hand, will generally recognise your team members no matter what they’re doing, meaning you’ll spend a lot of time tip-toeing around, sneaking through rooms when an agent’s back is turned to pilfer some documents before slipping out unnoticed.

Play the game well and you’ll complete many missions where you nail your objectives – be they assassinating or abducting an enemy agent, stealing vital intel or rescuing an ally – and evacuate the scene without firing a shot (or at least a shot that isn’t from a silenced weapon). That’s a big differentiator from the recent XCOM games, which are keen to get you and the enemy blazing away at each other ASAP.

When combat does happen – and it will – things also differ a lot from XCOM, which uses random number generators to determine whether or not shots hit and how much damage they do. Phantom Doctrine goes down a whole other path, with shots never missing as such. Instead, each character has an Awareness stat which determines their ability to dodge shots. Shoot at an enemy with full Awareness and they’ll likely take no damage to their health, while an enemy with no Awareness left will take lots. Cover and body armour also plays a part, but only in the amount of damage taken – not your chances of landing a shot.

At first I found the combat opaque, unintuitive and very, very tough, but that was my fault: I was playing it like XCOM. When I realised instead that combat was (a) best avoided until I had my team properly placed and (b) a matter of managing my team’s Awareness and depleting the enemy’s, I started enjoying it a whole lot more. Once combat begins though, you’ll likely want to be planning your exit – the enemy will send reinforcements every few turns, including airstrikes that can really mess up your day.

Forward planning helps. Send agents to scout out a mission location before your assault and you can place off-map support like spotters to reveal enemy positions or snipers to take out targets. That’ll help you avoid sounding the alarm, or thin the herd of enemies when you do. Two or more of your agents can also “breach” rooms using a special command, which is a great way of clearing groups of enemies in one fell swoop.