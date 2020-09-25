While Mafia's mini-map isn't cluttered with side quests, mini-games, or any real diversions, that's not to say it's not brimming with ample opportunities to empty clips into bad guys. This is a mob story after all, so both gunplay and melee combat play a significant role in ensuring you get the respect you deserve. Both options are more than serviceable – with the former leveraging solid cover mechanics – but neither means of silencing foes innovates much beyond what was already done in 2016's Mafia III.

If you're not blowing holes in baddies or breaking their skulls, you'll likely be evading – or tailing – them from the driver's seat. Angelo's cabbie roots come in handy once he trades his flat cap for a fedora, resulting in the player frequently abusing the speed limit and amassing a garage of cool rides. Thankfully, driving in Mafia is a blast, with vehicles striking a nice balance between feeling authentically classic, yet still fun to control. Varied scenarios, from racing competitions to seat-of-the-pants chases, further fuel the enjoyment you'll feel behind the wheel.

Of course, Mafia's at its best when it strings all its elements together – storytelling, combat, driving – to deliver extended, cinema-rivaling set pieces. You might have a mission begin in a brothel, where you're sneaking about with an explosive charge, then pivot to a rooftop shootout with police, before finding yourself blasting through a church's funeral service. By the time you've stolen a hearse and are hightailing it from the place of worship, you'll be pining for a cutscene so you can take a breath.