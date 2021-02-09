Instead of the dark claustrophobic space of the Maw, you begin Little Nightmares 2 outdoors in the woods, though the extra space is no less unsettling. From here, you move mostly from left to right, gradually approaching civilisation - or rather what’s left of it - and a place that appears to be under the control of some mysterious transmission.

There are derelict homes, oppressive classrooms, and occasionally structures that defy logic with a more surreal quality, but they continue the series’ idea of presenting a horrible adult world from a tiny child’s perspective. The implied cannibalism of the original is less prevalent here but you’ll still have nasty depraved people out to get you, from a terrifying school teacher to the game’s own take on the slender man.

The other shift in perspective is that you play as new character Mono, an endearing-but-not-quite boy who wears a paper bag over his head, although there are a range of other things he can put on his head instead as hidden collectibles. He’s even able to put up a bit of a fight, as this game introduces a bit of light combat to the usual hide-and-seek stealth and platforming.

It’s not done an Ori however. In its sparing uses, you’re literally dragging a weapon behind you before summoning all your strength to bear it down onto an enemy your own size, or to bash through an already weakened door. You’re still very much vulnerable to the big bads you encounter, from whom you’ll just have to stay out of sight - or leg it.