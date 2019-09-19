When the last Legend of Zelda wound up shaking up the whole series – and all open-world games, for that matter – that’s a hard act to follow.

While we’ve since learned that a Breath of the Wild sequel on the way, Nintendo has decided for the interim to return to a more traditional top-down Zelda – with all the dungeons and items we’ve known and loved in the series’ three decades.

But when I say traditional, the Game Boy classic Link’s Awakening is still regarded as one of the weirdest entries, far away from Hyrule in a land where the presence of familiar Nintendo characters like Chain Chomps, Goombas and Yoshi felt positively alien. But if that weirdness now feels relatively safe compared to the still left-field bout of Majora’s Mask, it’s nonetheless a handsome update for the Switch.